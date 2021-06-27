Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,929,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

