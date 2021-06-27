Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

