Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.97% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

EGRX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

