Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 145.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Citi Trends worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $7,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $83.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

