Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 538,233 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 103,109.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 538,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

IMGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

