Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $82,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.