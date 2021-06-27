Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The company has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

