F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

