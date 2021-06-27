Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

