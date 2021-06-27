Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

