Eversource Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

