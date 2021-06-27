Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

