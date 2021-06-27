Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.