ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ASX:ZYAU) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

