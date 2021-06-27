Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 123,200 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.