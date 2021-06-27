Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.57 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

