Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 993,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,272,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.