Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.34.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

