Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

EQX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

