Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $30,204,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

