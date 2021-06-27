Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

