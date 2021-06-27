Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 120,358 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 94.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.92 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.