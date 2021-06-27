Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 22,500 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.