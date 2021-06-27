Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $439,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $67.40 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 842.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

