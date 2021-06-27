Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $821,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 283.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

