Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

