Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 21,800 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.35 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

