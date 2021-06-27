Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.