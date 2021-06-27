Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

