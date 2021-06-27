Empire Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

