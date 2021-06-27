Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Emmerson stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.87 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.64.

In related news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 775,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

