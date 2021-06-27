Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.