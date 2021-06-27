Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

