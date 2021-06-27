Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

