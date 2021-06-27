Emerald Crypto (EMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $302,050.38 and $8.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

