Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $95.98 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00009671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and approximately $840,782.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

