Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,063,403.98 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

