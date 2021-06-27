Elemental Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,592,179 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,592,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,648,000. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up 12.3% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369,600 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 204,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMHC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,468,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

