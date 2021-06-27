Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.82. Ebix shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.