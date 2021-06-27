East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

