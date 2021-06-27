East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

EWBC stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $74.18. 1,692,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,022. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

