Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

