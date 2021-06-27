Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355,807.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,413,400 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

