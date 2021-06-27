Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,458 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.