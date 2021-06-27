Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.