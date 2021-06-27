Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,486 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

