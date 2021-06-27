Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

