DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,866 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $162,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

