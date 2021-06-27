DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 547,339 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of JD.com worth $308,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

