DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,035 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 532,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $285.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $204.59 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

